Johnson, Doris S.

Johnson, Doris S. January 13, 1937 - May 13, 2020 Doris was born in Barada, NE, one of seven children of Louie and Ella Stanley. Doris is survived by sons, Edward Jr. (Patty) of Omaha, and Eric (Karen) of Grafton, WI; daughter, Leslie (Jean-Luc) Pujo of Rockville, MD; grandchildren, Jacob (Stacie), Joshua (Ellen) and Jaime (Rachel) Johnson; Rebecca and Daniel Pujo; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emerson, Julian, Layla, Dominic, Joaquin, and Mia Johnson; sister, Elva Jean McNeely; and brothers, Richard and Mark Stanley. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18, at 10am, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth Street. A luncheon will follow. Memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Salvation Army, Nebraska Humane Society or charity of your choice.

