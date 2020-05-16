Johnson, Doris Joan (Stanley)

Johnson, Doris Joan (Stanley) January 13, 1937 - May 13, 2020 Doris was born on January 13, 1937 in Barada, Nebraska, and was one of seven children of Louie and Ella Stanley. Doris graduated from Auburn High School in 1954 and moved to Omaha shortly thereafter where she lived for the rest of her life. She is survived by sons, Ed (Ted) Johnson (Patty) of Omaha, Nebraska and Eric (Karen Loftis) of Grafton, Wisconsin; daughter, Leslie Pujo (Jean-Luc) of Rockville, Maryland; grandchildren, Jacob Johnson (Stacie), Joshua Johnson (Ellen), Jaime Johnson (Rachel), Rebecca Pujo, and Daniel Pujo; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emerson, Dominic, and Joaquin Johnson; Julian and Layla Johnson; and Mia Johnson; sister, Elva Jean McNeely; brothers, Richard Stanley and Mark Stanley (Cindy); sister-in-law, Ella Klug; and many other friends and relatives. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Johnson, Sr.; her parents; sisters, Shirley Stowater and Lois Hector; and brother, Keith Stanley. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials to the Salvation Army, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, the Lewy Body Dementia Association, or a charity of your choice. Arbor Society 2819 S 125th Ave #367, Omaha, NE 68144

