Johnson, Donald A. May 18, 1933 - April 11, 2020 Of Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by parents and siblings; wife, Verna Mae (McNurlin) Johnson; son, Larry Johnson. Survived by sons, Donald Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Thomas (Grace) Johnson, Richard Johnson; daughters, Beverly Sorensen and Nancy (Robert) Mesner; eight grandsons, seven granddaughters and 12 great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1:30pm, at Boone Cemetery (Boone, NE).

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.