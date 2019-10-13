Johnson, Dale Robert

Johnson, Dale Robert Age 70 Fremont, NE. Left this Earth on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Janice K. Welch; and brothers, David Johnson and Michael Johnson both of Fremont. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Katherine Johnson; sister Deborah Rhea Johnson; and brother Danny Johnson. VISITATION: Monday, October 14, from 6-8pm, and will continue Tuesday, October 15, from 10am-12Noon. GRAVESIDE SERVICE and BURIAL will take place at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Fremont High School music department. Condolences may be left at: www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 402-721-2880

