Johnson, Carol

Johnson, Carol May 24, 1935 - March 3, 2020 Age 84. Carol worked at AT&T for many years and after retiring she was a hostess at Farmer Brown's in Papillion, volunteered at the Stephen Center and Midlands Hospital and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Johnson, Jr. Survived by children: Ronald Johnson, Deb Frans (Brian), Kristy Rauscher (Fred), Robert Johnson (Victoria); grandchildren: Brandon Frans (Tracy), Dylan and Andrew Johnson; great - granddaughters: Tarisa, Cora and Tendra Frans. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, March 7, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.