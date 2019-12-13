Johnson, Carol Bernice Age 95 Carol Bernice Johnson, of Fremont, NE, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Nye Square in Fremont. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, December 16, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. VISITATION: 4-8pm Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. BURIAL: 2pm Monday at Morningside Cemetery in Mead, NE. Memorials suggested to Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund or Katy Comfort Dog Ministry. Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | 402-721-4490

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.