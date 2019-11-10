Johnson, Billy "White Shoes"

Johnson, Billy "White Shoes" June 20, 1940 - November 6, 2019 Billy "White Shoes" Johnson joins his wife, Monika Johnson; and his parents, Victor and Shirley Johnson. He is survived by daughters, Jennifer Hulscher, Julie (Floyd) Townely, Bobbie Jo. (Richardo) Sanchez, Angelique Johnson and Victoria Shipley. He had 20 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many friends. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Wednesday, November 13, from 11am-1pm at Beer City ( 42nd and L Street). MEMORIALS to the Wounded Warrior Project. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

