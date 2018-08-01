Johnson, Ardith E. Oct 22, 1948 - Jul 29, 2018 Of Carter Lake. Retired National Indemnity Insurance Company. Preceded by parents, James E. Brooks and Alice (Brandt) Swigart; sister, Bonnie Lou Walls; brother, William Brooks. Survived by husband, Dennis Johnson, Carter Lake; sons, Jason (Connie) Voyles, Bellevue, NE; Doug (Connie) Voyles, Omaha; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; stepson, Jammie (Jennifer) Johnson, Co. Bluffs; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE, Friday, 11am, Crossroads Community Church, Red Oak, IA. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs. VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 6-8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel and one prior to the service on Friday at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

