Johnson, Ardis R. March 9, 1924 - September 5, 2019 Of Red Oak, IA. Ardis Rosalie Johnson, the sixth and youngest daughter of Arthur and Ella Jungferman, was born March 9, 1924 at Battle Creek, IA. She passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton, Stanton, Iowa at the age of 95 years, 5 months and 25 days. Ardis is survived by four children: Steven Lee Johnson of Versailles, MO; Michael Duane Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN; Nancy Jo Zolck and husband Dennis of Arlington, NE; and Edward William Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 13, 2019, 2pm, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak. Rev. Jennifer Yeske, Officiating. VISITATION with the family present on Thursday evening, September 12, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Montgomery County Family YMCA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com. SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME 509 N 6th St., Red Oak, Iowa 51566 | 712-623-2796

