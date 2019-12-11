Johnson, Andrew Jr. February 19, 1933 - December 8, 2019 SERVICES: 11am Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Forest Lawn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

