Johnson, Alice M.

Johnson, Alice M. March 31, 1929 - May 4, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Merlin; son, Thomas; daughter, Pamela. Survived by daughters, Carol (Lynn) Rice, Linda Johnson; grandchildren, Siri (Ryan) Morken, John (Nicole) Rice, Erica (Vincent) Bosscher; great-grandchildren: Maria, Moses, Louis and Georgia Bosscher, Evan and Jake Morken; sisters, Marjorie Udall, Helen Martin; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 3-6pm (Following CDC Guidelines) at Roeder Mortuary. Private Graveside Service. Celebration of life service to be held later. Memorials to Maplewood United Methodist Church. The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the staff and residents of Azira Health Montclair and AsceraCare Hospice. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

