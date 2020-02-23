Johnsen, Priscilla "Penny" J. February 26, 1935 - February 22, 2020 SERVICES PENDING Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Priscilla Johnsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.