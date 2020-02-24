Johnsen (McGuire), Priscilla "Penny"

Johnsen (McGuire), Priscilla "Penny" February 26, 1935 - February 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Johnsen and Raymond McGuire; daughter Mary Diegel; and sons, Steve and Mark Johnsen. Survived by sister, Patricia (David) Gregory; her daughters: Lori (Dave) McClintock, Susan (Dave) Vanlandingham, Janet Gonzales, and Leslie (Gregg) Loubier; sons: Robert McGuire, and Neil (Bobbi) Johnsen; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. SERVICES: 10:30am Wednesday, February 26, Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, February 25, Forest Lawn. BURIAL: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to VNA Hospice, or Nebraska Humane Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

