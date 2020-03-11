Johnsen, Duane N.

Johnsen, Duane N. June 25, 1933 - March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by siblings, Gayle Johnsen, Gloria Heidtbrink, and Joyce Charf; grandchildren, Ricky and Kelsey Johnson. Survived by loving wife of 62 years, Mary Johnsen; children, Gary Johnsen, Kathy Johnston, Gregg (Tonya) Johnsen; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Dwight Johnsen, Paul (Eleanor) Johnsen, Gordon (Gayla) Johnsen, Carolyn (Wayne) Barkmeier, and Sondra (Roger) Weber; large extended family. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12, from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13, at 11am. Both services will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Johnsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.