Johns, Pat January 12, 1941 - December 5, 2019 Survived by cousins, Barbara O'Neil of Frederick MD; Sean (Ghislaine) O'Neil of Versailles France; Brian (Alice) O'Neil of Seaforth, Canada. She will be remembered by the many students she taught through the years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Church. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Wednesday starting at 5pm, with Vigil at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.