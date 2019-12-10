Johanson, Lester Alan

Johanson, Lester Alan December 7, 1954 - December 6, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 6-8pm at Good Shepherd. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 12noon at Good Shepherd. Interment with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.