Joerz, Philipp J. February 24, 1935 - July 7, 2020 Philipp J. Joerz, age 85 of Omaha, died July 7, 2020, peacefully in his home. Phil was born February 24, 1935. On October 20, 1956, he married Beverly J. Dorau. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons and daughter-in-law, Craig and Evonne Joerz, Scott Joerz; daughters and sons-in-law, JoAnne and Mike Kahnk, Jeanne and Troy Hiller; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; also survived by brother, Fred Joerz; stepbrother, Martin Fentner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Johanna Joerz; stepmother, Elisabeth Joerz; brother, Henry Joerz; daughter-in-law, Toni Joerz. VISITATION: Saturday, July 11, from 4-6pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, July 12, at 11:30am, at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, 2617 S 114 St., Omaha. Burial at Bancroft, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

