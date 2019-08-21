The family of Joel Dean Heiman acknowleges with grateful appreciation your kind expression of sympathy. Your thoughts, prayers, cards and flowers helped us get through this hard time in our lives. Joel would have been so proud to know how many people his heart touched. Thank you,    The Heiman Family

