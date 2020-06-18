Jirak, Joseph A. April 24, 1926 - June 9, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Doris M. Survived by children: David (Thea), Carol Miller (Gary) and Robert (Mary); grandchildren: Bryan Jirak (Jean), Joel Jirak (Jenifer), Joshua Jirak (Amanda) Matthew Miller, Bethany Miller, Emily Gilbert (Zachary) and Adrianne Miller; great-grandchildren: Alex, Addyson and Graham. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, June 20th from 2pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm, Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post 331. Memorials are suggested to Sokol Camp Association. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

