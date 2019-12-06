Jilek, Jerome "Jerry" Age 82 Of Columbus, NE. Died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Lincoln. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. VISITATION: Sunday, 2-5pm, with a 5pm Vigil Service, at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday morning 9:30am until service time at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com

