Jewell, Peggy J. December 18, 1932 - April 8, 2020 Age 87. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Edna and Ralph Timmins; and son-in-law, Calvin Viernes. Survived by her children: Michael L. Jewell, Holly J. Jewell, Jody L. Van Houten and Bonnie K. Viernes; brother, William Timmins; grandchildren: Brad, Joshua, Jessica, David, Baxter, Jazmine, Emily, Carley and Amy; great - grandchildren: Ethan, Katherine, Jack, Kensington, Gracelynn, Cayden, Cameron and Brandon. Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, at a later date. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the family or 1st Presbyterian Church Choir, 1220 Bellevue Blvd. S., Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

