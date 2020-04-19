Jetter, Edna M. December 19, 1923 - April 10, 2020 Preceded by husband, Lloyd Jetter. Survived by children: Dale Jetter (Roxie), and Diane Frow (Matt); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Private Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

