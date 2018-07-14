Jessup, Walter Scott Age 49 Walter Scott Jessup passed away July 11, 2018 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2018. He was born in Omaha, NE, on October 14, 1968. Walter was the sole owner and operator of Jessup Diesel Services Inc. located in Bismarck, ND, and Beresford, SD. Walter is survived by his father, Scott S. Jessup (Mary); mother, Judy Kilnoski (Bud); children, Christina "Dolly" Jessup (Tony Robinson) and Steven "Wotty" Jessup; brother, Dale Jessup (Dawn); grandchildren, Aubrie, Jayda, Scarlett and Jaynee; a large extended family consisting of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; a host of friends and many longstanding business relationships that he greatly valued. Walt loved his motorcycles. He began riding when he was ten years old. He used riding as a release and was a source of joy. His family already misses him but are comforted knowing that he was doing something he loved at the end of his life. A MEMORIAL SERVICE and celebration of his life will be at 2pm on Sunday July 15, 2018 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will begin at 12pm. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Branson Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

