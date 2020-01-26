Jessup, Dale J. Age 57 Maxwell, NE. Passed away in Omaha on January 24, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House. He was born in Omaha on December 21, 1962. Dale graduated from Missouri Valley High School with the class of 1981. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jessup. Dale is survived by his wife, Dawn Jessup; children, Dehjin Pursley (Derek), Dalton Deidel (Jessica), and Jordan Jessup; father, Scott S. Jessup (Mary); mother, Judy Kilnoski (Bud); 5 grandchildren; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday January 27, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Interment in the Branson Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
