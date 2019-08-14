Jerome, Barbara Ann (Boyd) Age 84 Of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away on August 12, 2019. VISITATION: Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 16, 2019, 11am, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

