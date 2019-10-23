Jerman, Frank A.

Jerman, Frank A October 15, 2019 Passed away at his home with his loving family by his side. Frank was 9th of 10 children. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, before making his way to Omaha. He never met a stranger and had a story for everyone. His family meant so much to him being very involved in the lives of his children, volunteering with Boy Scouts, Indian Dancing and coaching baseball. He was very happy when his only daughter moved back to Omaha to help care for him in the final months of life. When he was younger, he was quite the athlete, competing in boxing, baseball, bowling and golf. He also loved to dance and sing in the church choir. He was happily married to Elaine (Polzin) on March 6, 1952. Over the past 67 years they enjoyed traveling abroad and throughout the states. Frank will be dearly missed, but we find comfort knowing he is with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine; sons, Gary (Kris), John (Wendy); and daughter, Kay Kurtzuba; brothers, Vince, Edward (Toma); sister, Mary Simoncavage; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of HIS LIFE: Sunday, October 27th, 2019, from 12-3pm at the Judson Baptist Church, 8517 Parkview Blvd, LaVista, NE. The family asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lowes Syndrome Association (LSA), http://www.lowesyndrome.org, in honor of his special nephew, James Jerman.

