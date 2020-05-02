Jerkovich, Frank George November 3, 1936 - April 29, 2020 Age 83 of Council Bluffs. Frank was born in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Mary Jerkovich and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1955. He was united in marriage to Linda Smith on May 11, 1958. Frank worked several years as a switchman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was an avid golfer, horse racing fan, mushroom hunter, former youth wrestling coach where he took many kids to the Tulsa Olympics. Frank loved his dogs and cats and watching his kids and grandkids activities Frank was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chuck in 2016; brothers, Charles and John; sisters, Ann Haynie and Helen Hartman. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Linda; daughters, Joan Broesch, Omaha, Jacque Jerkovich and her dog, Phin, Margie Johnson and husband, Greg all Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Kristi L. Jerkovich; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Sell and husband, Floyd, Lucille Meade and husband, Don, all of Omaha, Margie Stiles and husband, Mike, Council Bluffs; special nephew, John Jerkovich, many other nieces, nephews and friends. OPEN VISITATION Sunday, from 2-5pm, at Funeral Home with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Private family funeral on Monday with interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. Family Funeral Service will be live streamed at 11am on Monday on funeral home's website. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
