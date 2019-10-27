Jenson, Terry J. November 8, 1955 - October 23, 2019 Terry was the Owner and President of Playtime Schooltime for 35 years as well as former President of NSSEA. He loved driving his boat at Lake of the Ozarks, long rides on his Harley and golfing with friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandkids. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Evelyn Jenson; sisters, Denise and Jean; brother, Louis. Survived by wife, Carol Jenson: children, Carly (Patrick) Mulcahy, Eric Jenson; grandchildren, Quinn and Will; sisters, Linda West, Lori (Bob) French; brother, Mark (Chris) Jenson; nieces and nephews. VISITATION Tuesday 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to American Heart Association or Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

