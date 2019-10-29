Jenson, Terry J. November 8, 1955 - October 23, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. Memorials to American Heart Association, or Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

