Jensen, Virginia Marie December 18, 1933 - September 29, 2019 Virginia Marie Jensen, age 85, of Ralston, went to be with the Lord on Sunday September 29, 2019. Virginia was born December 18, 1933 to William McBreen and Edith Cleveland. She is preceded in death by her twin brother, Virgil; siblings, William, Frank, Mike, and Dottie; daughter, Karen Dunkle; two great-grandchildren. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Howard Jensen; children, Patrick Jensen, Keith (Terri) Jensen, Scott Jensen; two sisters, Carol, Carolyn; sister-in-law, Sophie; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-8pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

