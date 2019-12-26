Jensen, Timothy D.

Jensen, Timothy D. December 31, 1979 - December 24, 2019 Age 39 of Valley, NE. Tim is survived by daughter, Bryar; son, Dierks; father, Dan (Cheryl) Jensen; mother, Cheryl (Bob) Danielson; siblings, Jeff (Juliet) Jensen, and Corissa (Eric) Hays; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 28, at 2pm at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Memorials to a college fund for his children. Condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Service information

Dec 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W. Maple Rd P.O. Box 67
Omaha, NE 68022
