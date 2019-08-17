Jensen, Muriel R. February 20, 1927 - August 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, James Jensen; son, Robert Case; three stepsons; one stepdaughter; six brothers; two sisters. Survived by children, John (Ginny) Case, Kathleen (Ken) Ochsner, Thelma (Joe) Howell, Pat Monagin, Sandy Case; sister, Mary Schroeder; grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, August 18, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Private family burial. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

