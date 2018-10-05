Jensen, Marius J. "Morey" Feb 27, 1926 - Sep 30, 2018 Marius "Morey" Jensen's indomitable spirit left this world on Sept. 30. A proud and always regal man, Morey will be deeply missed by Betty Jensen, his wife of 73 years, his three loving daughters Linda Starrett, Janet Vivencio, and Betsy Jensen, and his 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born on February 27, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN to Marius Jens Jensen and Elsa Karin Margareta Carlson, Morey was an excellent businessman and strategic financial thinker. His first job was at the age of eight during the Great Depression, selling Ladies Home Journal and Collier's magazines door to door. He soon worked his way up to a newspaper route, then drugstore delivery boy, honing the sense of duty to family and community that defined him throughout his life and career. In the 7th grade, Morey met the love of his life Betty Jensen. High school sweethearts in Minneapolis, they were married on April 10, 1945, only a few months before shipping out to Okinawa to serve during World War II. He joined the Army Air Corps 380th Heavy Bomb Group dubbed "the Flying Circus" in July of 1945, and the war ended in August. Happily reunited with Betty, Morey began his 38-year career with AT&T and the Bell System Operating Companies, taking him from Minneapolis, to Omaha, Denver, and New Jersey, finally retiring in Sun City West, AZ in 1984. Retirement was merely a new call to service for Morey. Raised in a medical family, he had developed a keen interest in health care and served as Chairman of the Sun Health Foundation and Chairman of the Del E. Webb Memorial Hospital Board. In 2006, Morey and Betty returned to Omaha to be closer to family. He continued to serve his community as Head Usher at Morning Star Lutheran Church, President of the Arboretum Corporation and Board, and President of the Kiwanis Club of Omaha Golden K. Morey was beloved by his family and friends. We will join together in his memory on October 6th for a 10am SERVICE at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Ave, Omaha, NE 68114. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morningstar Star Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Omaha Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
To all the extended family of Morey Jensen:
I have never forgotten Mr. Jensen's kindness to me when I was working my way through Creighton in the mid-70's by working at then-Northwestern Bell. We met by chance, but he showed genuine interest in my work and studies, and helped me with a practical issue at just the right time. I will remember him and all of his family in my prayers these days. He truly was a role model for me, and I have tried to live up to his example.
Fr. Jim Clifton, S.J.
