Jensen, Leroy L. August 10, 1926 - March 21, 2020 Retired from MUD. WWII Veteran. Preceded in death by father, Louis, and mother, Alma Jensen; wife Mary; brother, Robert. Survived by sister-in-law, Rose Kurtzuba; many nieces and nephews. NO SERVICES. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106 (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

