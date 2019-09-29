Jensen, Kenneth W. "Ken"

Jensen, Kenneth W. "Ken" March 31, 1929 - September 24, 2019 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; infant son, Anthony; daughter, Debra LaBar; granddaughter, Angela LaBar. Survived by children: Paul, Patricia (Wade) Tysdal, James (Debbie), Joann (Ben) Stenglein; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lloyd (Pat) Jensen, Philip Jensen, Dianne (Richard) Gardner; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Memorials to Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue or St. Patrick Catholic Church. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 2pm Friday, October 4 at Elmwood Cemetery Beloit, KS. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

