Jensen, Gladys Vera (Hazard)

Jensen, Gladys Vera (Hazard) December 24, 1921 - December 18, 2019 Blair, NE. Gladys Vera (Hazard) Jensen was born on December 24, 1921 to Archie and Anna (Jacobsen) Hazard on their farm in Irvington, NE. She was preceded in death by son Ronnie; parents; sister Opal (Hazard) Sass; brother Glenn Hazard. She is survived by daughter, Barb (Duane) Moffatt; son, Steven (Moreen) Jensen; grandchildren: Brian (Lisa) Moffatt, Stephanie (Lynn) Jensen-Robbins,and Buffi (Mike) Lage; great-grandchildren: Drew Moffatt, Alex Moffatt, Zoe Jensen-Pickett, and Logan Robbins; sister-in-law: Darlene Hazard; and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was a hostess for many years at the Kiewit Plaza Club atop Kiewit Plaza and volunteered at Immanuel Hospital. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm. SERVICE: 1pm Monday, December 23, both at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Irvington Volunteer Fire Department or VFW Post #2503. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.