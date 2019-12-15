Jensen, Gary Lee

Jensen, Gary Lee October 26, 1950 - December 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Arnold Jensen; and sister, Gloria Vaughn. Survived by wife, Jo Ann (Brand) Jensen; son, Heith Jensen; and sister, Janet Zimba (Ted). Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

