Jensen, Delores

Jensen, Delores April 18, 1926 - February 10, 2020 Survived by children: Suzy (Gary Finn) Richardson, Arnie (Lois) Jensen, Lorrie (John) Samson, Robin Riggs, and Penney (Kurt) Silvey; sister, Leola Naughton of Storm Lake, Iowa; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street Blair, NE 68008

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.