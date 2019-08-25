Jensen, Daniel E. June 13, 1955 - August 22, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Lorene. Survived by his wife, Patty; children, Chris (Danie), and Brandi (David) Alexander; grandchildren, Skylar, Vivian, and Wyatt; siblings, Diane, Debbie, Denise, Jeannie, Dee Dee, David, Doug, and Richard; nieces; nephews; family; and friends. Family will Receive friends on Monday from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. - 108TH STREET CHAPEL 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

