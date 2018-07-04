Jensen, Christine L. Mar 7, 1935 - Jul 1, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husbands, Thomas and Peder. Survived by children, Dan Bennett, Vern Bennett, Linda Troia; stepchildren: Linda (Harold) Coates, Tom (Linda) Jensen, Steve (Sheila) Jensen, John (Michelle) Jensen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

