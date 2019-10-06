Jensen, Carol M. January 4, 1938 - October 1, 2019 Preceded by parents: Richard and Dorothy Lindmier; infant brother, Norman Richard Lindmier; loving husband, Roger Jensen; brother-in-law, Richard Brannum. Survived by children: Russ Jensen (Barb), Terry Jensen (Debbie), June Gauhari; grandchildren: Kyle Jensen, Cortnie Kotezki (Kyle), Payton Jensen, Jennifer Gauhari, Bradley Gauhari; great-grandchild, Harper Kotecki; sister, Suzy Brannum; brother, Dick Lindmier (Cathy); other relatives and friends. SERVICES 11am., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo Street. VISITATION one hour prior to Services. Burial at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

