Jensen, Carol L. Dec 25, 1940 - Jul 3, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Roy P. Jensen; daughter, Dawn Spencer. Survived by children, Kellie Kopecky (Rob), Jason Jensen (Robyn); grandchildren, Nick, Matt and Sam Kopecky, Isaac and Ava Jensen; sisters, Gloria Johnson and Donna Rutherford (Wayne); brother, Richard Hanson (Shirley). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, July 8th, 4pm at West Center Chapel, with family receiving friends from 3-4pm. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

