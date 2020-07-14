Jensen, Betty Carolyn

Jensen, Betty Carolyn February 26, 1926 - June 30, 2020 She met the love of her life, Marius "Morey" Jensen, in junior high school and married him on April 10, 1945, shortly before the end of World War II. They were married for 73 years. She was preceded in death by her husband; her youngest daughter, Betsy Jensen; and her grandson, Zachary Prescott. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Fred) Starrett and Janet (Joe) Vivencio; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In celebration of Betty's life, memorials are suggested to Morningstar Lutheran Church or to the Nebraska Humane Society. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, July 16th, 3pm, Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

