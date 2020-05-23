Jensen, Betsy C. May 3, 1955 - May 14, 2020 A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 11am, Saturday, May 23rd, at the West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a food bank of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

