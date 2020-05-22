Jensen, Betsy C. May 3, 1955 - May 14, 2020 Betsy Jensen, 65, of Omaha, Nebraska, died unexpectedly of natural causes, May 14, 2020 in her home. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Betsy was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Morey and Betty Jensen, the youngest of three daughters. She moved with the family to Omaha when she was three years old. A graduate of Westside High School, Betsy worked 35 years as a computer operator for the telephone company retiring in 2014. She is survived by her mother, Betty Jensen; sisters, Linda Starrett and Janet Vivencio; four nieces; two nephews; their spouses and children, whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her father and beloved nephew, Zachary Prescott. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 11am, Saturday, May 23rd, at the West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a food bank of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.