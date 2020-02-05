Jennings, Darrell D.

Jennings, Darrell D. January 16, 1965 - February 2, 2020 Darrell D. Jennings, age 55, of Underwood, IA, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on January 16, 1965 to David and Linda (Wells) Jennings. Darrell graduated from Underwood High School with the class of 1983. He earned a bachelor's degree in Agribusiness from Northwest Missouri State University. Darrell is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kimberly Jennings; children, Danielle Petrini (Matthew), Mitchell Jennings, David Swisher; parents, David and Linda Jennings; brother, Matthew Jennings (Kelly); grandchildren, Brooklynn and Ryker Petrini; nephews, Thomas and Joseph Jennings. VISITATION: Friday, February 7, 2020, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Underwood Fire and Rescue or Underwood Lutheran Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

