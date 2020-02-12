Jenkins, Violeta M. October 6, 1951 - February 4, 2020 Age 68. Preceded in death by husband, Elmer; mother Corazon Mendoza. Survived by sons: Geordan Fitton (Sandra Fidler), Reggie Fitton (Micki), Thomas Fitton (Kristin), Jeff Jenkins (Jeannine); grandchildren: Justin, Hunter, Vesta, Hannah, Kaitlyn, and Emily Fitton, Jillian and Jeffrey Jenkins; sisters: Emma Patterson (Mark), Priscilla Calma, Amore Mendoza and Zenaida Delarosa. VISITATION: Thursday, February 13 from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, February 14 at 10am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

