Jenkins, Retta S. Age 52 Of Omaha, NE. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dianna. Retta is survived by her daughter, Adrienne, of Omaha; granddaughter, Kaidence; parents, Glen and Sharlene Jenkins, of Ansley, NE; five siblings and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, 3pm, at the funeral home. Inurnment: Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Condolence to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

