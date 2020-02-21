Jenkins, Joan Lea

Jenkins, Joan Lea May 30, 1937 - February 12, 2020 Joan Lea (Houchin) Jenkins, age 82, of Lake Helen, FL passed peacefully at Advent Hospital in Deland, FL surrounded by her children. She was born in Stuart, NE and grew up in Elkhorn, NE. She married Neil M. Jenkins in 1959 and raised three children during her husband's military career. She loved to travel, camp, cook, sports and meeting new people. Joan is survived by her sons: Dennis Jenkins and Annette Anderson of Omaha, NE; Paul and Karen (Petersen) Jenkins, of Anchorage, AK; daughter, Susan (Jenkins) and Mansour Sakkez of St. George, UT; grandchildren: Ariel and Eric Jenkins, Kenny and Bryan Jenkins and Yasmine, Ali and Hassan Sakkez; brother, Donald 'Lowell' Houchin; sisters, Barb Vasek and Judy Kerkhoff, all from Nebraska; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Houchin; brother, Robert Houchin; and husband, Neil Jenkins. A Celebration of Life was held for Joan in Lake Helen, FL on Feb. 15, 2020. Another will be planned during the summer in Nebraska. For more details or to leave online condolences, please visit www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=ls000195400905.

