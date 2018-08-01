Jenkins, Carla R. Oct 28, 1953 - Jul 30, 2018 Graduated from College of Saint Mary summa cum laude. Preceded in death by father, David Jenkins; nephew, David Hall; sister-in-law, Mary Jenkins; brother-in-law, Delmar Driver. Survived by mother, Dorothy Jenkins; siblings: John Jenkins, Cathy Driver, Elaine Duncan (George), Jerry Jenkins, Ellen Cross (Jess), Daniel Jenkins (Edilia); many nieces nephews; special friend, Steve Fuccio. WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, August 2nd, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 3rd, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials are suggested to Melanoma Research Foundation or Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(1) entry

KMURPHY2
KATHRYN MURPHY

My sympathy goes out to all of Carla’s family including Steve who was always there for her. I never met you but Carla talked about you. I have only known Carla a short time as we were next door friends. Had long conversations when we were both out to do yard work. I marveled at her strength, courage and positive attitude. I will miss my conversation buddy. I know she is in a much better place; pain free.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.